2 found dead in home on Quebec's North Shore

Quebec's police watchdog (BEI) is investigating after a man and a woman were found dead in a home in Fermont, Que., near the Quebec-Labrador border.

Around 5 a.m., someone who said they were "riddled with bullets and didn't have much time to live" called 911, according to preliminary information gathered by the BEI.

Two Sûreté du Québec officers were dispatched to a residence and identified themselves as police.

A man called out to them from inside the home, telling them to knock down the door. The officers obliged, and when they got inside, they saw someone sitting down.

At that moment, they heard gunshots and went back outside. A security perimeter was erected around the home.

It is unclear what happened next, but around 9:30 a.m., police re-entered the house and found the bodies of a 65-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman.

Six BEI investigators have been dispatched to the scene, and will be assisted by Quebec City police.

Fermont is about 20 kilometres southwest of Labrador City.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the BEI via its website.

The BEI is called in to investigate any incident involving police in which someone is hurt or killed or where police use their weapon.