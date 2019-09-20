Montreal's Feminist Film Festival is back, with more stories of anti-oppression

Motherhood — becoming a mother or choosing not to — is a recurring theme at the third edition of Montreal's Feminist Film Festival, which runs until Sept. 22.

"There's a film about a man who studied to be a midwife — he was the first in that field," said the festival's founder, Magenta Baribeau. "There's a film about women who don't want to have children. There's a film about different types of maternity; a film about surrogates."

In all, there are 36 films screening at the Association des Réalisateurs et Réalisatrices du Québec (ARRQ), at 4001 Berri Street.

They include four feature-length movies and 32 shorts, with a wide range of themes. There are films about coming of age and about aging; there are psychological thrillers and comedies about sexuality. There is a film about female taxi drivers in India who only take customers who are women, and another about gender-bending in sports.

Magenta Baribeau, a filmmaker and the founder of Montreal's Feminist Film Festival, wanted to create a space where 'kindred spirits could feel safe and be proud.' (Sara DuBreuil/CBC)

"We chose films that are powerful but also very funny," said Baribeau, who directed the 2015 documentary Maman? Non merci!, a film about the challenges women face when they decide not to reproduce.

"We didn't want people to watch a bunch of films and then feel depressed. We wanted to show hope. We wanted to show there is a way to challenge the system, to change our world views."

Films that empower

Baribeau said she has been inspired by feminist films since seeing the iconic 1991 road movie Thelma & Louise back in her mid-teens.

"I loved it so much when it came out, and I love it till this day," said Baribeau.

"It talks about feminist issues: about harassment, about rape. And it's empowering, as well. It's a film that shows two women who decide to change their lives and go for it."

Baribeau decided to launch Montreal's festival in 2017 after attending similar events in Berlin and London.

"It's a good way to show films that are never seen anywhere," she said.

The festival has proved so popular that, in its first two years, organizers had to turn people away at the door. This year, tickets are being sold in advance through Eventbrite.

Entries have flooded in from international filmmakers, said Baribeau, and for many of the filmmakers in attendance at the five-day festival, the Montreal event is their world premiere.

The filmmakers, from as far afield as Mexico and Finland, have paid their own way to join a community of like-minded creators and fans.

"It's a great space to gather among ourselves and feel safe to discuss different issues without being attacked, like we are online " said Baribeau.