Death of Charlevoix woman ruled homicide, partner to be charged

The death last month of a 40-year-old woman in the Charlevoix region has been reclassified as a homicide, and provincial police say the woman's partner will be charged with second-degree murder.

The victim, Carolyne Labonté, becomes the ninth woman in Quebec to have died this year in a suspected case of domestic violence.

Advocates say violence against women has increased significantly during the pandemic, and they have demanded action from the government.

Labonté was found dead on March 18 in her home in Notre-Dame-des-Monts, though the initial cause of her death wasn't clear.

A Sûreté du Québec spokesperson said subsequent ballistic analysis, as well as the autopsy results, led investigators to believe she was killed.

Labonté's partner, Éric Levasseur, was arrested March 26 on gun-related charges in Valleyfield, Que., around 450 kilometres away from the murder scene.

The SQ said Levasseur was arrested again Monday and will be charged Thursday, via teleconference, at the courthouse in La Malbaie.