2 dead after domestic violence in Montreal suburb, police say

Police are investigating after two people were found dead in a home in an off-island Montreal suburb, and authorities believe the incident is related to domestic violence.

Deux-Montagnes police were called to the home in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, Que., about 40 kilometres west of Montreal, around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived at the home on des Mélèzes Street, they found the body of a woman in her 30s. She was declared dead at the scene.

A 42-year-old man was found in a car nearby with serious injuries, police said. He was rushed to hospital but was also declared dead shortly after.

Children were found in the home unharmed and placed in the care of youth protection. A person in their 70s was also found in the home with non-life-threatening injuries, police added.

Provincial police are investigating but aren't searching for additional suspects. A spokesperson confirmed it appears to be a case of domestic violence.