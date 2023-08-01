Meet the Naskapi female firefighting team hoping to inspire other women to join up

Louisa-Pearl Einish-Shecanapish cried tears of joy as she huddled with six other firefighters on Saturday during the award ceremony for the Quebec Aboriginal Firefighters Competition in Listuguj, over 500 kilometers northeast of Quebec City.

The team of seven women from the Naskapi Nation of Kawawachikamach came in second, just behind Kahnawà:ke firefighters, after competing in the obstacle and fitness event.

"That's still a win for us. It felt like first place," said Einish-Shecanapish.

"It was a lot of emotions, because for me it's a very good, new experience to do something like this," she said. "Especially for my kids: They can look up to me and see that their mom is really doing something positive."

From left to right, Marina Uniam, Melissa Peastitue, Louisa-Pearl Einish-Shecanapish, Shania Mameamskum, Esther Elizabeth Tooma, Priscilla Sandy and Joyce Einish pictured at the compeition. In front are the team's coaches, Andy John Dominique and Billy Moffat. (Submitted by Louisa-Pearl Einish-Shecanapish)

Fellow firefighter Esther Elizabeth Tooma says the team was nervous heading into Saturday's competition as they were the only all-female team. Although their expectations weren't too high, Tooma says her son was there to watch her team be named runner-up.

"He's 11 years old and he was so proud during that competition," said Tooma.

"I started training last year," said Tooma. "Anything is possible. To achieve what you want in life and if your world is falling apart, you can still keep going."

As part of their training, the team of women was put through exercises and courses over the past 2.5 months. (Submitted by Louisa-Pearl Einish-Shecanapish)

Being only female team 'was intimidating at first'

Last weekend marked the team's second time being the only all-women team at the competition.

"It was very intimidating at first," said firefighter Shania Mameamskum.

At last year's competition, she says they placed fourth out of seven teams. She hopes their participation in this event can inspire others.

"They were very proud, especially my mom and my dad," said Mameamskum.

Einish-Shecanapish joined the fire service two years ago following in the footsteps of a respected female firefighter in town who, as the only firefighter on call, led the response to a fire at an abandoned daycare building years ago.

"To me, when I saw that, it felt so empowering as a woman, you know. That's my story. That's when I thought, 'I'm gonna join in the future. I just have to wait for my moment,'" said Einish-Shecanapish.

The seven women travelled to Listuguj for the competition. (Submitted by Louisa-Pearl Einish-Shecanapish)

When she was recruited two years ago, there were only two women on the service.

This year was a particularly sweet moment for Einish-Shecanapish, who is still in training and working toward her certification alongside the other women. She had to miss last year's competition due to the death of a family member.

"I was at my brother's funeral and some of the girls asked me why I wasn't joining the firefighter competition. I told them 'I'm going through a rough time, but I will be there next year,' which is this year," said Einish-Shecanapish.

LISTEN | All-female firefighter team are runners-up at firefighters competition:

Breakaway 8:36 All-female firefighter team from the Naskapi Nation of Kawawachikamach come home with a medal from the Quebec Aboriginal Firefighters Competition A team of seven firefighters from the Naskapi Nation of Kawawachikamach took home second place at a firefighter competition last weekend. CBC's Rachel Watts spoke with a firefighter who was part of the only all-women team at the competition hoping to inspire others.

Team trained for more than 2 months

The women started training with coaches Billy Moffet and Andy John Dominique two-and-a-half months ago, four days a week in preparation — flipping tires, running and preparing hoses while dressed in their gear.

"It was very intense the first weeks," said Einish-Shecanapish.

"A few weeks before we left the competition, it was every day. Even on a hot, hot day, we would have to wear our bunker gear. All the women were sweating."

The gear felt particularly heavy and hot during some of the training days, said Louisa-Pearl Einish-Shecanapish. (Submitted by Louisa-Pearl Einish-Shecanapish)

'Hopefully I get to see another all woman team next year'

The day of the competition, Einish-Shecanapish says they completed various obstacle courses. At one point, she says her team nearly lost control of one of the hoses, but kept going.

"Some of the guys came up to us and [said] 'That's really good what you did. And, like, you guys didn't quit,'" said Einish-Shecanapish.

"That's because they saw some other teams in the past where they messed up and they just called it quits."

When the team returned home late Monday, she says they were greeted by their kids, parents and families.

"Everybody had a message from their family of how proud they were of us. And we cried and were so happy," said Einish-Shecanapish.

The women were welcomed back home by family and friends who were proud of their accomplishment at the competition. (Submitted by Louisa-Pearl Einish-Shecanapish)

What makes Einish-Shecanapish even prouder is how many more women participated this year. She says last year the other teams were composed of only male firefighters.

"I told my team that you guys probably inspired the women to join the competition, which is very honourable … It's beautiful to see that," said Einish-Shecanapish.

"Hopefully I get to see another all-woman team next year."