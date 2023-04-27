Federal public workers in Quebec take roving protests to U.S.-Canada border

Loud demonstrations are underway Thursday in Quebec as striking federal workers take to the streets including in the provincial capital and at the U.S.-Canada border.

Fourteen busloads of Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) workers made their way to the border crossing at Lacolle, Que., Thursday morning.

They rallied about 100 metres away from the Canada Border Services agency there, and did not appear to have blocked traffic in any significant way.

Around 10:30 a.m., picketers left the border, arriving in Longueuil an hour later.

Also this morning, in the Sainte-Foy district of Quebec City, other public federal workers protested in the streets.

Yvon Barrière, regional executive vice-president of PSAC for Quebec, said workers striking would likely disrupt traffic in Lacolle and across the country on Thursday.

"The strike is our last lever to push the Treasury Board to come and negotiate," he said.

Fourteen buses filled with federal public workers arrived near the U.S.-Canada border crossing in Lacolle, Que., Thursday. ( Danielle Kadjo/Radio-Canada)

Contracts for the employees striking expired in June 2021. The main points of contention in the dispute are salary increases, the ability to telework, job security and subcontracting.

In an interview with Radio-Canada's Zone économie Wednesday, Mona Fortier, the president of the Treasury Board, described the government's offer of a nine per cent salary increase over three years as reasonable and then invited strikers to reduce their wage demands.

Union members are demanding a 13.5 per cent increase for this same period to catch up with the rate of inflation, Barrière said.

More than 155,000 federal public workers, who report to the Treasury Board and the Canada Revenue Agency, went on strike on April 19. The work stoppage affects almost a third of all federal public workers.