Federal government set to announce new Champlain Bridge won't open on time

The federal government is set to announce that the Champlain Bridge will open later than expected, Radio-Canada sources have learned.

The bridge was supposed to open on December 21, but sources say the new structure may only be ready in the spring.

This is the second time the deadline for the bridge has been pushed back. Initially, the bridge was supposed to be open for drivers by December 1, 2018.

Federal Infrastructure Minister François-Philippe Champagne is to announce the delay Thursday. All union members have been invited by management to a meeting one hour before the announcement takes place.

Earlier this month, Infrastructure Canada said the bridge would open in time for its December deadline, but a spokesperson opened the door to possible delays.

"As you know, the construction of the new bridge is big and complex," explained Caroline Marchildon, director of advisory and corporate services, at that time.

According to Radio-Canada's sources, security issues and the onset of winter could be among the reasons put forward to justify the delay.

The project is valued at $4.2 billion.

According to the contract signed in 2015, heavy penalties are to be imposed on the construction consortium if it delivers the work later than Dec. 21, 2018.

Fines can reach $100,000 per day for the first seven days that the bridge is unfinished after Dec. 21, climbing to $400,000 a day after the first week.

With files from Radio-Canada's Thomas Gerbet