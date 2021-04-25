Federal government set to intervene as Port of Montreal heads toward another strike

The federal government is preparing to rush through legislation in the event that dock workers at the Port of Montreal go ahead with a planned strike Monday morning.

A notice paper published Sunday indicates that Labour Minister Filomena Tassi could, as early as Wednesday, table a bill aimed at ending the labour dispute.

The contents of the bill have not been made public, and it is not clear if it will resemble conventional back-to-work legislation.

The notice paper gives the government the option of tabling legislation quickly and bypassing several of the usual legislative steps.

"Putting forward this notice is our government's least-favoured option. We believe in the collective bargaining process," Tassi said in a string of tweets on Sunday.

"However, the government must act when all other efforts have been exhausted and a work stoppage is causing significant economic harm to Canadians."

The strike is slated to begin at 7 a.m. on Monday, according to a notice provided last week by the union. A mediation session is scheduled to begin two hours later.

The prospect of another strike at the port — only seven months after the previous one — has alarmed businesses and politicians alike.

An extended work stoppage would disrupt the supply chains of hundreds of companies in Eastern Canada. The Quebec government had been calling on Ottawa to intervene in the labour dispute.

Quebec welcomes Ottawa's intervention

Quebec Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon welcomed the federal government's intention to legislate an end to the conflict.

"It's a critical situation for our businesses. Two strikes in one year is not an acceptable scenario," Fitzgibbon said in a tweet on Sunday.

The 1,150 port workers affiliated with the Canadian Union of Public Employees have been without a contract since 2018.

The union says the current conflict erupted when their employer, the Maritime Employers Association, extended the workday without consultation.

If the employer backtracks on that change, the union has promised to call off the strike. For the last several weeks, union members have protested the changes by refusing to work weekends or overtime.

The Port of Montreal is the second-largest port in Canada and is responsible for an estimated 19,000 direct and indirect jobs.