Montreal police officer accused of breach of trust has charges dropped

The Montreal police officer whose trial was scheduled to start Monday morning won't have his day in court after all.

Quebec's Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions made the decision to end the proceedings against Det. Sgt. Fayçal Djelidi, saying it no longer had a reasonable prospect of a guilty plea based on the admissible evidence.

The development comes nearly six months after the stay of proceedings of David Chartrand, co-accused in this case.

Djelidi was facing charges of solicitation, breach of trust and obtaining sexual services for consideration following an internal investigation.

Philippe Pichet, who was police chief at the time the charges were laid, said the charges were related to the way the officers controlled their sources.

Djelidi is connected to the scandal involving La Presse columnist Patrick Lagacé, who revealed in 2016 that police had been spying on him for months.

Police tapped Lagacé's phone after learning he had been in contact with Djelidi, who was under investigation at the time.

Chartrand and Djelidi, both of whom have been with the Montreal police service for more than 10 years, were suspended without pay after being charged.