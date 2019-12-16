Skip to Main Content
2019 in photos: CBC Montreal's favourite photos of the year
Montreal

2019 in photos: CBC Montreal's favourite photos of the year

Cameraman and photographer Charles Contant, CBC's roving eye on Montreal, shares his photo diary for the year we're leaving behind us.

Cameraman and photographer Charles Contant, CBC's roving eye on Montreal, shares his photo diary

CBC News ·
CBC videographer/photographer Charles Contant is out in the field working with reporters every day. Here are a few of his favourites from the year. (Charles Contant/CBC)

Every year is a little different in Montreal.

Some years the city is pummelled with heaps of snow in November.

Montreal winters can be tough to get through, but diving into winter sports is one way to cope. (Charles Contant/CBC)

Other years, the sun comes out and makes April feel like August. 

Montrealers love to complain about the weather, but they also love to revel in it.

The squirrel population in La Fontaine Park thrives on leftover picnic scraps each summer. (Charles Contant/CBC)

Residents in Quebec's biggest metropolis have grown used to dealing with extremes.

It's easy to forget the icy winter winds when the breezy summer days arrive, to be spent on terrasses or lounging in outdoor parks.

For the first time, families got to dip their toes into the waters of the St. Lawrence River at Verdun Beach this year. (Charles Contant/CBC)

CBC videographer/photographer Charles Contant spends his days out in the field, working with reporters.

He's documented a vast array of Montreal moments, from beauty shots of architecture and nature, to the stark reality of the news of the day, captured as it happens.

This year, the Plateau–Mont-Royal's borough council took steps to preserve the historic signage on St-Laurent Boulevard. (Charles Contant/CBC)

Whether you like ice-skating in La Fontaine Park or soaking up sun on Verdun Beach, Montreal looks pretty great all year round.

And whether you like posting to Instagram or just enjoying a beautiful sunset, your photos are a chance to appreciate the little things — and share them with us.

Montreal is pretty stunning sometimes. (CBC)

Happy holidays from the CBC Montreal team.

Share your photos with CBC by tagging them on Instagram using #cbcmtl or send them to us on Facebook.

This billboard in Square Saint-Louis offers a bright spot of colour against a white winter backdrop. (CBC/Radio-Canada)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.