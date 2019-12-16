2019 in photos: CBC Montreal's favourite photos of the year

Every year is a little different in Montreal.

Some years the city is pummelled with heaps of snow in November.

Montreal winters can be tough to get through, but diving into winter sports is one way to cope. (Charles Contant/CBC)

Other years, the sun comes out and makes April feel like August.

Montrealers love to complain about the weather, but they also love to revel in it.

The squirrel population in La Fontaine Park thrives on leftover picnic scraps each summer. (Charles Contant/CBC)

Residents in Quebec's biggest metropolis have grown used to dealing with extremes.

It's easy to forget the icy winter winds when the breezy summer days arrive, to be spent on terrasses or lounging in outdoor parks.

For the first time, families got to dip their toes into the waters of the St. Lawrence River at Verdun Beach this year. (Charles Contant/CBC)

CBC videographer/photographer Charles Contant spends his days out in the field, working with reporters.

He's documented a vast array of Montreal moments, from beauty shots of architecture and nature, to the stark reality of the news of the day, captured as it happens.

This year, the Plateau–Mont-Royal's borough council took steps to preserve the historic signage on St-Laurent Boulevard. (Charles Contant/CBC)

Whether you like ice-skating in La Fontaine Park or soaking up sun on Verdun Beach, Montreal looks pretty great all year round.

And whether you like posting to Instagram or just enjoying a beautiful sunset, your photos are a chance to appreciate the little things — and share them with us.

Montreal is pretty stunning sometimes. (CBC)

Happy holidays from the CBC Montreal team.

