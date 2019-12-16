2019 in photos: CBC Montreal's favourite photos of the year
Cameraman and photographer Charles Contant, CBC's roving eye on Montreal, shares his photo diary
Every year is a little different in Montreal.
Some years the city is pummelled with heaps of snow in November.
Other years, the sun comes out and makes April feel like August.
Montrealers love to complain about the weather, but they also love to revel in it.
Residents in Quebec's biggest metropolis have grown used to dealing with extremes.
It's easy to forget the icy winter winds when the breezy summer days arrive, to be spent on terrasses or lounging in outdoor parks.
CBC videographer/photographer Charles Contant spends his days out in the field, working with reporters.
He's documented a vast array of Montreal moments, from beauty shots of architecture and nature, to the stark reality of the news of the day, captured as it happens.
Whether you like ice-skating in La Fontaine Park or soaking up sun on Verdun Beach, Montreal looks pretty great all year round.
And whether you like posting to Instagram or just enjoying a beautiful sunset, your photos are a chance to appreciate the little things — and share them with us.
Happy holidays from the CBC Montreal team.
