A father and his two children found dead in Quebec's Lanaudière region

Quebec provincial police is investigating the deaths of three people in Notre-Dame-des-Prairies in the Lanaudière region.

The victims include a father and his two children, according to Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Catherine Bernard.

She says police are investigating it as a double homicide-suicide.

Police say they received a 911 call at about 2 p.m. Saturday. Officers were dispatched to a residence on Patrick Street where they found three bodies.

A perimeter was established and a command post was set up. Over the next few hours, police will collect witness testimonies and analyze the scene.