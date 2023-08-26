Content
A father and his two children found dead in Quebec's Lanaudière region

Quebec provincial police is investigating the deaths of three people in Notre-Dame-des-Prairies in the Lanaudière region. The victims include a father and his two children, according to police spokesperson Catherine Bernard.

Police treating deaths as a double homicide-suicide

CBC News ·
Police cars behind red tape occupying a street.
The Sûreté du Québec has set up a perimeter and command post in Notre-Dame-des-Prairies. (Gabrielle Proulx/Radio-Canada)

She says police are investigating it as a double homicide-suicide. 

Police say they received a 911 call at about 2 p.m. Saturday. Officers were dispatched to a residence on Patrick Street where they found three bodies.

A perimeter was established and a command post was set up. Over the next few hours, police will collect witness testimonies and analyze the scene.

With files from Radio-Canada

