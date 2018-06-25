'Father of Quebec education' Paul Gérin-Lajoie, 98, to be honoured with state funeral

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard said Monday there will be a state funeral for Paul Gérin-Lajoie, the province's founding minister of education and one of the instigators of Quebec's Quiet Revolution.

He died at his home in Montreal's Outremont neighbourhood early Monday at 98.

Gérin-Lajoie "created the modern education system in Quebec," said Couillard, "making it democratic, making it free for children to attend from grade school to college."

"One of the reasons Quebec has become as modern as it is today because of men like Gérin-Lajoie."

Paul Gérin-Lajoie’s immense and historic contributions to public life and education - in Quebec and around the world - helped build a brighter future for so many young people, and our society is stronger for them. Sophie and I send our deep condolences to his family & friends. —@JustinTrudeau

Our country has lost a great a man with the passing of Paul Gérin-Lajoie. Generous and engaged, he left an extraordinary legacy. Our most sincere condolences to his family and friends. —@GGJuliePayette

A lawyer by training, Gérin-Lajoie was elected to the National Assembly in 1960 and named youth minister under Liberal Premier Jean Lesage, who gave him the task of wresting control of education from the Catholic Church.

At the time, the school system and the curriculum were archaic and produced one of the highest dropout rates in the country: more than half of Quebec students didn't get past Grade Six. The few who did get a higher education attended a church-run classical college, only about 20 per cent of which accepted girls.

"He thought it was not just a question of building new schools," said Claude Lessard, a professor emeritus of the sociology of education at Université de Montréal who collaborated with Gérin-Lajoie in recent years. "Education had to become the responsibility of the citizenship, of the government."

Today, that seems obvious, said Lessard. However, except for a brief period in the 19th century, Quebec had no education minister until Lesage promoted Gérin-Lajoie to that role in 1964.

"He had to negotiate and discuss with the Catholic hierarchy," Lessard recalled. "In the mid-1960s, it was a battle, for sure. It wasn't easy."

"Premier Lesage said if you want to push this, you'll have to sell it. You'll have to go across the province, in every region. You'll have to meet the local elites, make all kinds of interventions and convince people it's a good thing to do."

Youth Minister Paul Gérin-Lajoie, right, stands with Liberal Premier Jean Lesage, centre, and cabinet colleague René Lévesque in 1962. (Réal Saint-Jean/La Presse Archives) The result was the Parent Commission, with its emphasis on free education as a right and not a luxury, a law making it mandatory for young Quebecers to stay in school until the age of 16, the creation of the CEGEP system and the network of Universités du Québec.

From Quebec to the Francophonie

In 1965, in Paris, Gérin-Lajoie signed an ambitious international co-operation agreement with France in the field of education — notable because it was the first time Quebec had signed an international accord.

In a speech later that year in Montreal, the education minister outlined Quebec's desire to play a role on the world stage when it came to issues within its constitutional competence, such as education.

Gérin-Lajoie's initiative became known as the "Gérin-Lajoie doctrine," ultimately pushing Ottawa to foster greater cultural links with countries of the Francophonie.

Avec audace, énergie et talent, Paul Gérin-Lajoie a guidé le Québec moderne sur les chemins de l’éducation, de la culture, de la valorisation du français, des relations et de la solidarité internationales. Un grand homme. Un bâtisseur d’État. Un humaniste. Un modèle. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/polqc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#polqc</a> <a href="https://t.co/qtDrtkLJy3">pic.twitter.com/qtDrtkLJy3</a> —@JFLisee

Relegated to the opposition backbench in 1966, Gérin-Lajoie left politics in 1969, becoming president of the Canadian International Development Agency (CIDA) from 1970 to 1977.

Under his leadership, CIDA's budget tripled to a billion dollars annually, and thousands of new initiatives saw the light of day. For the first time, CIDA undertook projects in Senegal and other countries in French-speaking Africa.

Promoting literacy worldwide through La Dictée P.G.L.

"When he left CIDA in 1977, his staff offered him a gift of a charter of an NGO [non-governmental organization]," said Daniel Aubin, executive director of the Paul Gérin-Lajoie Foundation, the organization established under that charter.

With education as its priority, Aubin said, the foundation has established literacy and vocational training programs throughout West Africa and in Haiti, championing Gérin-Lavoie's values.

"He had the guts and the vision and the stamina to get things done," said Aubin.

In 1991, Gérin-Lajoie's foundation started La Dictée P.G.L., a competition designed to test the French-language skills of students across North America and in French-speaking Africa.

Hundreds of thousands of students participate in the dictée each year.

Canada mourns the passing of Paul Gérin-Lajoie, former president of the Canadian International Development Agency and strong promoter of social justice and human dignity through <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/education?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#education</a>. <a href="https://t.co/g0z1UGijBj">pic.twitter.com/g0z1UGijBj</a> —@CanadaDev

Into his 90s, still fighting for public schools

Gérin-Lajoie fought in the 1960s to create public school boards and, a half century later, took up the fight to save them.

When the Liberal government introduced a bill in 2015 to abolish school board elections, the 95-year-old contacted Université de Montréal Prof. Emeritus Claude Lessard to help him prepare his defence.

"He decided to go to the parliamentary commission," said Lessard. "He was really committed to the survival and the maintenance of school boards."

"He had all his intellect, that's for sure."

"He really believed that education was the foundation of everything else, that no individual, no group or no society had any chance to develop its potential, take its place in the world without education."

