Father of Granby, Que., girl who died under his care granted day parole

The man who pleaded guilty to forcible confinement in the death of his daughter in Granby, Que., has obtained day parole, according to documents from the Parole Board of Canada.

The father was sentenced to three years and six months in January 2022 after the seven-year-old girl's death in the spring of 2019 sent shockwaves through the province.

She had been followed by youth protection since birth. It was revealed through the trial that the young girl was forcibly confined and malnourished .

Her death prompted an inquiry into Quebec's youth protection system which found that it is failing to provide vulnerable children with safe and healthy environments .

On Nov. 30, the parole board granted the man day parole and said he will live in transitional housing.

In their 11-page decision, the board says the man will have to comply with several conditions, including having no contact with victims or family members. He will also have to notify his parole officer of any intimate relationships, avoid certain regions, undergo psychological counselling and have no contact with children under 16.

The report says he presents a moderate to low criminal risk.

It said he was receptive to interventions and since May 2022 has benefited from psychological support at his request and attended over 30 meetings.

"Your understanding of the consequences of your criminal behaviour on yourself and others has improved, as you have continued to realize the magnitude of the situation," read the document.

"According to the program agent, you seem to be in the action stage of the change process."

'Whirlwind of emotions' for girl's family, says lawyer

Valérie Assouline, a lawyer in youth and family law, says the decision is causing a "whirlwind of emotions" for the girl's family, who she represents.

"For four years, this whirlwind of emotions has not stopped. Today is a very difficult day for my clients," she told Radio-Canada.

"In this story, there's a child who will never celebrate Christmas, and the man is released just before the end of the year, just before the holidays, and that's something that's even more difficult for the family."

Assouline says the fact that the man only spent 23 months in prison is "incomprehensible and should not be accepted."

The man had made two requests for release — the first of which was denied last spring — according to Radio-Canada.