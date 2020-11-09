Skip to Main Content
Father John Walsh, 78, well-known Montreal Catholic priest and Order of Canada recipient, has died
Montreal·New

Father John Walsh, 78, well-known Montreal Catholic priest and Order of Canada recipient, has died

Known as a uniting figure among religious communities in Montreal, Catholic priest Father John Emmett Walsh has died. He was 78. 

Walsh was honoured for his work as a tireless supporter of various causes, including homelessness

CBC News ·

Father John Walsh dies at 78

3 hours ago
1:13
Father Walsh received the Order of Canada two years ago. 1:13

Known as a uniting figure among religious communities in Montreal, Catholic priest Father John Emmett Walsh has died. He was 78. 

Montreal's Catholic Archdiocese confirmed the well-known priest died suddenly of a heart attack Monday morning.

Walsh received the Order of Canada two years ago. He was honoured for his work as a tireless supporter of various causes — especially homelessness.

He was also active in raising money for research into prostate cancer.

The archdiocese said it will be providing details about his funeral at a later date.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now