Father John Walsh, 78, well-known Montreal Catholic priest and Order of Canada recipient, has died
Known as a uniting figure among religious communities in Montreal, Catholic priest Father John Emmett Walsh has died. He was 78.
Montreal's Catholic Archdiocese confirmed the well-known priest died suddenly of a heart attack Monday morning.
Walsh received the Order of Canada two years ago. He was honoured for his work as a tireless supporter of various causes — especially homelessness.
He was also active in raising money for research into prostate cancer.
The archdiocese said it will be providing details about his funeral at a later date.