Father of girl found dead in Granby denied bail

The father of a seven-year-old Granby girl who died last month has been denied bail.

Quebec court Judge Serge Champoux announced his decision at the Granby courthouse Monday afternoon.

The 30-year-old is facing three charges — failure to provide the necessaries of life, abandonment of a child and forcible confinement.

The girl died in hospital April 29 after being found in critical condition at her father's home.

The girl's stepmother, who is facing forcible confinement and aggravated assault charges, will have her bail hearing June 21.

Both the proof presented during the father's bail hearing and the identities of the father and stepmother are subject to a publication ban.

Quebec's chief coroner has ordered an inquest into the girl's death. She had a long history of involvement with the youth protection system.