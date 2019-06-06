Father of girl found dead in Granby home faces new charges

The father of a seven-year-old Granby girl who died last month is facing two more charges.

The 30-year-old man was charged Thursday at the Granby courthouse with failure to provide the necessaries of life and abandonment of a child. He was previously charged with forcible confinement.

The girl's stepmother was also previously charged with forcible confinement and aggravated assault.

They were both present for the proceedings Thursday before a packed courtroom.

The girl died in hospital April 29, after being found in critical condition at her father's home in Granby.

Their identities are subject to a publication ban to protect the child's identity.

The Quebec government ordered a coroner's inquest into the death of the girl, who had a long history of involvement with the youth protection system.