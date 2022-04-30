BEI investigates fatal train collision in Dorval

Quebec's police watchdog is investigating a fatal train collision in Dorval, Que., that occurred shortly after the victim had interacted with Montreal police.

Emergency services received a call about a train accident at around 11:40 p.m., according to a news release from the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI).

The victim appears to be the same man who police officers from the Pointe-Claire station had approached about 20 minutes earlier about public intoxication, the BEI said.

The man had left after a discussion of a few minutes with officers of the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM).

The Bureau des Enquêtes Indépendantes (BEI) is investigating the fatal train collision because the victim interacted with police 20 minutes before he died. (Stéphane Grégoire/Radio-Canada)

The BEI did not specify where the interaction or the train collision took place, but police tape was blocking off a section of tracks near the Via Rail station in Dorval overnight.

Five investigators with the BEI will look into the circumstances surrounding the man's death. Investigators are asking any witnesses with information to come forward.

The police watchdog is mandated to investigate when a civilian is seriously injured or killed during a police intervention.