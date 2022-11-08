Montreal police investigating after 2 men fatally stabbed in separate incidents

Montreal police are investigating a second fatal stabbing in less than 24 hours, after a 34-year-old was attacked in the city's downtown area on Sunday evening.

Police say an altercation broke out between a number of people near the intersection of de La Gauchetière and Clark streets at around 10 p.m.

They say the victim was stabbed at least once and taken to hospital in serious condition, according to Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant, spokesperson for the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM).

On Monday evening, doctors confirmed the victim died from his injuries, police later said. His death marks the 34th homicide on SPVM territory this year.

Although the other people who were present during the altercation fled the scene, a 31-year-old man was later arrested, Brabant said.

That man was questioned and later released. Police say they are still looking for suspects.

Investigators are also looking into a fatal stabbing of a 19-year-old man that took place in the city's Outremont borough early Sunday morning.

No suspects have been arrested yet in that case.