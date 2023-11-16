29-year-old charged in downtown Montreal stabbing death of homeless man

A 29-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a man experiencing homelessness in downtown Montreal.

Jesse John Brandon Moore was arrested on Tuesday and appeared in court the following day, according to a statement from the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM).

On the morning of Sept. 4, police officers found a 47-year-old man with serious injuries from a sharp object near the entrance of the Place-des-Arts Metro station at the corner of Jeanne-Mance Street and de Maisonneuve Boulevard West.

His death was confirmed shortly after he was taken to hospital. It was the 28th homicide of the year on SPVM territory.

Police set up a command post in the downtown area on Sept. 14.