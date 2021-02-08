15-year-old girl killed in Saint-Leonard shooting
A teenage girl is dead and a 21-year-old man was injured after a shooting in Montreal's Saint-Leonard neighbourhood Sunday night, police say.
A 21-year-old man was also shot but is expected to recover, police say
A 15-year-old girl is dead after a drive-by shooting in Saint-Leonard Sunday night.
Montreal police say the girl was in a parked car on Jean-Talon Street, near Valdombre Street, and
she and the driver were talking to three people standing on the sidewalk.
Another car pulled up, and someone inside that car opened fire then sped off, police say.
The girl was shot and rushed to hospital in critical condition, but she was pronounced dead Monday morning.
A 21-year-old man, one of the people on the sidewalk, was also shot. He is expected to recover.
Police say the suspects were wearing masks at the time of the shooting.
The girl's death marks the fifth homicide of the year on Montreal police territory.