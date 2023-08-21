Man, 25, fatally shot in Montreal's Saint-Michel neighbourhood

Montreal police are investigating an overnight shooting in the city's Saint-Michel neighbourhood that left a 25-year-old man dead.

Police spokesperson Julien Lévesque says officers got a call about gunshots just after midnight Monday, near the corner of 25th Avenue and 46th Street.

The man was found with at least one gunshot wound. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators with the police service's major crimes unit are being assisted by the canine and forensics units to try to piece together what happened.

No arrests have been made as of Monday morning.