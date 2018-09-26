Skip to Main Content
Man dies after shooting in Laval restaurant

Quebec provincial police major crimes unit is investigating a fatal shooting that happened at a Laval restaurant Tuesday night. (Alain Beland/Radio-Canada)

Quebec provincial police are investigating a fatal shooting in a restaurant in Laval.

It happened at around 8 p.m. Tuesday inside the restaurant Fusion on Lévesque Boulevard East in the city's Saint-Vincent-de-Paul neighbourhood. 

Police say the victim had links to organized crime.

Sûreté du Québec investigators have set up a command post and blocked off a large perimeter.

