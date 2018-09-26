Man dies after shooting in Laval restaurant
Sûreté du Québec investigators have set up a command post and blocked off a large perimeter
It happened at around 8 p.m. Tuesday inside the restaurant Fusion on Lévesque Boulevard East in the city's Saint-Vincent-de-Paul neighbourhood.
Police say the victim had links to organized crime.
