SQ major crimes unit takes over Laval shooting investigation due to possible links to organized crime

A 39-year-old man was shot and killed Wednesday in Laval. The provincial police major crimes unit has taken over the investigation due to the shooting's possible link to organized crime.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on De la Fabrique Street in the Saint-Vincent-de-Paul neighbourhood.

As of this morning, investigators are still at the scene and a large security perimeter has been set up. There have been no arrests.

It is Laval's third homicide of the year.