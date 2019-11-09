Mother and daughter killed in Lachine apartment fire, another child in critical condition

Two people have died and three more are injured, after a fire in an apartment block in Montreal's Lachine borough Friday night, Montreal police have confirmed. Police said the five people are members of the same family.

The fire broke out at about 11 p.m. Friday on the second floor of a 51-unit apartment building on Duff Court Street. About 70 firefighters were called to the unit to keep the flames under control and evacuate the building.

"The fire originated in an apartment on the second floor and due to the rapid intervention of the firefighters it was contained to that apartment only," said Matthew Griffith, speaking for the Montreal fire department.

Griffith said firefighters could not tell if the smoke alarm in the apartment was functioning, because of the intensity of the flames when they entered the unit.

The 40-year-old woman and her 8-year-old daughter who were in the apartment were pronounced dead. The woman's five-year-old daughter is still in critical condition, a Montreal police spokesperson said.

The woman's two 13-year-old sons are being treated for injuries that are not life-threatening, police said.

The police arson squad is investigating the fire because of the two deaths. They said it's too early to confirm what caused the fire, but they suspect it may have been caused by a cigarette they found.