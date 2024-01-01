Suspect arrested after 2 people killed in hit and run

Two people were killed in a hit-and-run early Monday morning at the intersection of Henri-Bourassa and de l'Acadie boulevards, say Montreal police.

Police were alerted at around 1:20 a.m. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene and their identities are still unknown to police.

The driver, a 23-year-old man, fled the scene before abandoning his car several blocks west, at the intersection of Henri-Bourassa Boulevard and Dutrisac Street, and fleeing by foot, police said.

He was eventually apprehended and arrested by Montreal canine unit police officers. The driver was taken to hospital where he will meet with investigators.

Witnesses reported he had been speeding before fatally striking the two pedestrians, the police force added.