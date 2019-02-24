Woman in her fifties arrested in connection with fatal hit and run near Quebec City

A woman in her 50s was arrested and released by provincial police over the weekend in connection with a fatal hit and run that occurred on the night of Feb. 19 in Saint-Marc-des-Carrières, 50 kilometres southwest of Quebec City.

According to Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Sgt. Louis-Philippe Bibeau, additional evidence was uncovered during the suspect's interrogation and the case turned over to Crown prosecutors.

On Friday, the SQ published a video from a gas station's surveillance camera that showed a pickup truck in the parking lot around the time a 26-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle, about 12:30 a.m.

Police initially said the person driving the vehicle was considered to be an important witness, given that it was also spotted near the place where the victim — Kevin Arcand — was found.

They now allege the woman was driving the pickup truck when it struck Arcand.

The owner of the truck was found Friday evening "thanks to information from the public," the SQ said in an update released Saturday.

Victim remembered as 'the person everyone loved'

Kevin Arcand's Facebook page has bcome a memorialized account since his death on Feb. 19. (Faceboook)

Arcand's family and friends have been posting to social media about his unexpected death.

A small memorial with candles, flowers and photos has been set up, according to posted images.

"To you my friend, we will not forget you," Dari Meikle wrote in a public Facebook post.

The Donnacona, Que. resident thanked Arcand for being a good listener who was willing to stay up late, talking and giggling.

"I was so proud of you," Meikle said. "Thank you to have been the person you were. The person everyone loved."