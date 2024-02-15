66-year-old man dead after apartment fire in Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie

A 66-year-old man who was critically injured in an apartment fire early Wednesday morning has died.

Montreal police say firefighters were called to the Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie borough around 3:30 a.m. to put out a blaze on Christophe-Colomb Avenue, near Bélanger Street.

Inside, they found a man suffering from smoke inhalation. He was transported to hospital where he later died.

The 10-unit apartment building had been evacuated during the operation, but residents were able to return home a few hours later.

A preliminary investigation by the Montreal police arson squad concluded the cause of the fire was accidental.