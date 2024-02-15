66-year-old man dead after apartment fire in Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie
Firefighters were called around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday to put out a blaze in a 10-unit apartment building on Christophe-Colomb Avenue, near Bélanger Street.
Police say the fire was accidental
A 66-year-old man who was critically injured in an apartment fire early Wednesday morning has died.
Montreal police say firefighters were called to the Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie borough around 3:30 a.m. to put out a blaze on Christophe-Colomb Avenue, near Bélanger Street.
Inside, they found a man suffering from smoke inhalation. He was transported to hospital where he later died.
The 10-unit apartment building had been evacuated during the operation, but residents were able to return home a few hours later.
A preliminary investigation by the Montreal police arson squad concluded the cause of the fire was accidental.