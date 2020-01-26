1 dead after fire destroys home north of Montreal

Quebec provincial police say a body has been found inside a home that caught fire overnight in Crabtree, Que., in the Lanaudière region.

Firefighters were called to the home around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, the house was engulfed in flames.

The investigation was transferred to the Sûreté du Québec, and officers found a body in the ruins. The person has not been identified.

A car is parked in the home's driveway, and a neighbour told Radio-Canada a man lived alone in the home.

Crabtree is about 70 kilometres north of downtown Montreal.