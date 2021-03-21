15-year-old girl dies after crash on Highway 40

A 15-year-old girl is dead after a fiery crash on Highway 40 in Kirkland, a Montreal suburb.

The collision occurred around 6:30 p.m. Saturday near the St-Charles exit on the eastbound side of the highway.

Four vehicles were involved, and two caught fire, according to the Sûreté du Québec.

Three other people were injured in the crash.

A spokesperson for the SQ says a suspect could be charged with dangerous driving causing death. Police are waiting for his condition to improve so they can speak to him.