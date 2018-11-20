Quebec police officer sentenced to 8 months for crash that killed 5-year-old

Former provincial police officer Patrick Ouellet has been sentenced to eight months in jail for causing a traffic crash that killed a five-year-old boy.

Quebec court Judge Éric Simard handed down the sentence Tuesday at the Longueuil courthouse.

Ouellet was found guilty of dangerous driving causing the death of Nicholas Thorne-Belance in July.

In February 2014, Ouellet was driving an unmarked police cruiser, tailing a suspect at more than 100 km/h in a 50 km/h zone in Saint-Hubert, when he slammed into the side of a car carrying Nicholas, his sister and his father.

Nicholas, who was on his way to school, suffered head trauma in the collision and died later in hospital. His sister and father sustained minor injuries.

Nicholas was charismatic, happy and sweet kid, who loved putting on dance shows in his family kitchen, according to his mother. (Court exhibit)

The Crown and defence jointly recommended eight months in jail, followed by a one-year driving ban.

In her victim impact statement, which she read in court last month, Nicholas's mother Stephanie Thorne said her son was charismatic, happy and sweet.

"We have lost a shining star," she said.