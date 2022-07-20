2-year-old girl in stroller killed after car collision in Montréal-Nord

A two-year-old girl has died after being hit by a car while her mother pushed her stroller across the street in the city's Montréal-Nord borough.

Montreal police say the collision happened at around 9 a.m. near the corner of Fleury Street and Des Récollets Avenue.

According to police, the car hit both the mother and her daughter as it was making a turn at the intersection.

The daughter was transported to hospital with serious injuries and her death was confirmed shortly after. The mother sustained minor injuries to her lower body.

Investigators are at the scene and trying to get more information about the collision.