87-year-old pedestrian fatally struck by car in Laval parking lot

Laval police are investigating after an 87-year-old pedestrian was fatally struck by a car at around 3 p.m. in a shopping centre's parking lot.

Laval police spokesperson Erika Landry says the driver was travelling southbound and didn't see the pedestrian who was crossing the Centre Laval parking lot on le Corbusier Boulevard.

The woman's death was declared on the scene.

Currently no crime is suspected, Laundry said, but police are investigating because somebody died.