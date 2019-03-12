Fatal collision involving MTQ vehicle on Highway 30 leaves man dead

A man in his 30s is dead after a three-vehicle collision on Montreal's South Shore Monday afternoon.

The collision, which involved a Transports Québec pick-up truck, occurred on on Highway 30 westbound, near Verchères, in the Montérégie region.

Provincial police say a ministry worker stopped his pick-up at the roadside around 1 p.m. to help a woman who had lost control of her vehicle and was stuck.

A few minutes later, a third vehicle travelling in the same direction struck the pick-up truck.

The male driver of that vehicle later succumbed to his injuries, said provincial police spokesperson Sgt. Claude Denis.

His passengers, a woman and two children, were also injured, but their injuries are not life-threatening.

The woman who was driving the first, stuck vehicle, suffered only minor injuries while the Transports Québec worker escaped unscathed, said Denis.

Highway 30 West was partially closed to traffic until early evening.