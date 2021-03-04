Fatal train collision kills man and his dog in Montreal's east end

An 18-year-old man and his dog were fatally struck by a train at a level crossing in Montreal's east end.

Police responded to a 911 call at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, and found the man lying unconscious with a severe head injury near the corner of 81st Avenue and Victoria Street in Pointe-Aux-Trembles.

The 18-year-old was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead. The dog's death was confirmed at the scene.

Despite being ruled an accident, investigators spent time at the level crossing trying to determine exactly what happened.