Fatal train collision kills man and his dog in Montreal's east end

An 18-year-old man and his dog were hit and killed by a train at a level crossing in Montreal's east end neighbourhood of Pointe-Aux-Trembles.

Police found man lying unconscious with severe head injury

An 18-year-old and his dog were killed after being hit by a train in Montreal's east end. (Alain Beland/Radio-Canada)

Police responded to a 911 call at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, and found the man lying unconscious with a severe head injury near the corner of 81st Avenue and Victoria Street in Pointe-Aux-Trembles. 

The 18-year-old was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead. The dog's death was confirmed at the scene.

Despite being ruled an accident, investigators spent time at the level crossing trying to determine exactly what happened.

