Fatal car accident in Brossard on Montreal's South Shore leaves 1 dead

A car accident in Brossard, on Montreal's South Shore, left one person dead Friday afternoon according to the Longeuil police force (SPAL.)

"It was shortly after 4 p.m. that the SPAL was asked to intervene after an accident involving multiple vehicles was reported," said a spokesperson for SPAL, François Boucher.

The accident happened at the intersection of Lapinière Boulevard and Auteuil Avenue which remained closed by 5 p.m. for an undetermined period of time.

A person was pronounced dead at the scene when first responders arrived.

Investigators and reconstruction specialists were on their way to the scene in the early hours of Friday evening to make sense of what had happened.