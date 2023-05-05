Part of this centuries-old Quebec farm has been swallowed, maybe permanently, by the river

It took Claude Méthot a couple of days to fully comprehend the extent of the damage to his farm in Baie-Saint-Paul, Que.

He says the land that he bought three years ago has been cultivated for hundreds of years.

The fields that had been ready for another season of wheat, corn or oats are now covered with sand and clay.

"We will not be able to farm this field anymore," said Méthot. He figures he's lost about 10 per cent of his land.

"It's a primal, visceral fear and shock just to see where there was this gorgeous wheat field last year. Now it's a river."

Unsure if he can recoup his losses, Méthot is one of the farmers in the region left reeling from the flooding and heavy rainwaters that hit the region on Monday.

Not only will this hurt his bottom line, but Méthot says the weather event could threaten Charlevoix's agricultural scene — a part of the region's heritage.

Claude Méthot's property before the flooding destroyed 10 per cent of his land. (Submitted by Claude Méthot)

'The field is going to be invaded again'

When the water levels rose on Monday, Méthot says the current swallowed up the riverbank that separated his fields from the water — essentially washing away two to three metres of land. Methot says he's worried about the future of his property.

"The field is going to be invaded again by the flood because there's no more wall or nothing to prevent [even] a mild rise in the river from overtaking the terrain … It's just a field, but I still feel that," said Méthot.

He says considerable work goes into making his fields productive. He had removed rocks and cleared the surface. The result was a bumper crop of oats last year. Méthot says even if he has lost only 10 per cent of his land, it will hurt him financially.

"I have taken that revenue away from my financial outlook," said Méthot. "I'm not counting on it because it's quite unclear if I'm going to be able to recoup any of that."

Pride in local production

After the flood waters receded, Claude Méthot's property was littered with trees, clay and sand. (Submitted by Claude Méthot)

Méthot was drawn to to the Charlevoix region by its agricultural history and its renowned cheese, meat and milk products. He says now, that has "eroded away."

"Agriculture is important in itself but that's bigger than just agriculture. It's part of the heritage of Charlevoix. It represents what Quebec is, in the hearts and minds of a lot of people. When you drive around, when you look around, when you taste [products]," said Méthot.

He says there is a sense of pride in producing locally and contributing to the region's output.

"Talk to all the farmers around here," said Méthot. "Everybody is going to express that. They work 18 hours a day. And they're proud of that contribution, they're proud of what they're doing and it's all that [work] that's being nibbled at [by the flooding]."

A third of seedlings lost

Nicol Simard, a farmer, dairy producer and president of the Charlevoix branch of the agricultural producers' union, has also suffered damage, losing about 12 hectares of arable land.

"I just lost the feed for at least 25 animals," said Simard.

"Land in Charlevoix is quite rare. The lowlands bordered by the Rivière du Gouffre are the warmest places in the region because of a microclimate. They are practically all gone with Monday's flood."

He says he hopes there will be support for farmers in the region and prevention measures for future floods — such as building retaining walls.

Nicol Simard, stood in front of some of his damaged property. (Colin Côté-Paulette/Radio-Canada)

Elsa Girard, the co-owner of a family business that grows grain and raises organic poultry, says the river has claimed part of the fields, ruining part of the crop.

"Usually we buy about $100,000 to $120,000 worth of seedlings. I would say to you that perhaps a third of what was planted will not see the light of day," said Girard.

"With all the rocks, all the mud on the fields right now, I don't think that it will be recoverable."

'In Charlevoix, people are resilient'

Girard says they were fortunate their animals were not injured in the flooding and their employees are okay.

"For sure there are losses, but it's nothing compared to loss of life," said Girard referring to the two firefighters who died after being swept up in the river. Girard noted that the body of one of the firefighters was found close to her property by the water.

"In Charlevoix, people are resilient. I think that's what defines us ... This is not our first storm."

Premier François Legault visited Baie-Saint-Paul on Wednesday and told reporters they can expect flooding more often because of climate change (Rachel Watts/CBC)

Yves Laurencelle, president of the Quebec City and North Shore branch of the agricultural union, says the mud will prevent crops from growing and will have to be removed in the next few weeks.

"Six farmers have called us to talk about land loss. We know that there will be total crop losses for certain crops," said Laurencelle.

In an emailed statement, Quebec Agriculture Minister André Lamontagne called the situation in Baie-Saint-Paul "difficult," and said he has been in communication with the agricultural union since the start of the flooding.

"The primary objective is to ensure the safety of people and animals. We have yet to assess the overall impact on agricultural businesses. Various insurance programs exist to mitigate this type of event," read the statement.