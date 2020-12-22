Family Ties New Carlisle's Buds program builds confidence and a sense of belonging

During the month of December, CBC Quebec will be working with Family Ties New Carlisle to showcase stories of people in our community who are making a difference for our "Make the Season Kind" campaign. For more stories and to learn more about this campaign, visit cbc.ca/bekindqc and make a donation here.

Until a few months ago, Rev. Joshua Petkau didn't know what a Norwegian candle was. But now the young Anglican priest has the skills to build one, by making some cuts in a tree stump and lighting a fire with some brush inside it, to use as a cook stove.

Petkau never thought he'd learn to do something like that.

"It's pretty cool!" he says, chuckling.

Petkau has picked up a few survival skills since he and his son joined Buds, a group for nine- to 12-year-old boys and their mentors. The program is one of many offered by Family Ties, based in New Carlisle, Que., on the Gaspé coast.

The program dates back to 1992, when there were few activities for boys to do outside of school around New Carlisle. Family Ties invited semi-retired professionals to mentor the boys by leading outdoor adventures.

A Norwegian candle like this one, made by the Buds group on one of their Saturday outings, can be used as a cook stove. (Submitted by Family Ties New Carlisle)

Maria Chatterton, the head of youth programs at Family Ties, says the program got popular fast.

"They were hiking and snowshoeing, camping and learning survival skills. Word spread, and there were more kids who wanted to sign up," she said.

But at the same time, the mentors were starting to move into permanent retirement.

She said that's when the dads stepped in.

They, along with uncles and other father figures, took on the role of mentors in Buds. Today, there are two groups, the original Buds and Buds 2.0, created for 13- to 17-year-olds.

At the outset of each season, the men and boys meet to draw up a list of the activities the kids want to do, and Chatterton says Family Ties tries to make as many as possible happen.

"We've made catapults and tin can ovens. We've taken them dog sledding. It just keeps growing!" she said.

Boys in the Buds group building their own birdhouses. (Submitted by Family Ties New Carlisle)

Freddy Boudreau is a mentor and his two sons, Jacob, 13, and Connor, 11, are Buds members.

Boudreau teaches the boys outdoors skills he learned growing up in the woods around New Carlisle. Building a tree fort was Jacob's favourite project so far.

"We used the roots of a tree and then we dug a hole underneath and then me and my friend built a fort underneath it," Jacob said.

Boudreau loves seeing his kids taking pleasure in the outdoors.

"Seeing young boys take an interest in that brings back a lot of old memories," he said.

Buds members Matis Bellefeuille, Dawson Renouf and Nathan Harrison in their lean-to. (Submitted by Family Ties New Carlisle)

Welcoming newcomers

When Petkau's family moved to New Carlisle two years ago, Buds provided him and his 11 year-old son Solomon with a way to get to know the community.

The program brings together boys from towns up to an hour away to New Carlisle, including francophones who want to practice their English. Boudreau sees families mixing through the program who might otherwise not cross paths.

"Social barriers have been torn down completely. A lot of the kids who were shy to interact or to mingle with other kids … it's no longer an issue," Boudreau said.

Eleven-year-old Brian Huard lives in Paspébiac, Que. Buds has offered him an alternative to playing video games.

"I used to be stuck on it. But now, I'm always outside. I do sports. We go outside in nature, we build stuff," Brian said.

Mentor Freddy Boudreau with his sons Jacob and Connor. Both boys take part in the Buds program. (Submitted by Family Ties New Carlisle)

During his time as a mentor, Boudreau has seen boys discover abilities they didn't know they had through participating in the wide variety of activities that Buds offers.

''It's never the same kid that's good at everything. There's always someone that shines at something else — identifying trees or footprints, or building Popsicle stick mazes," he said.

Boudreau's 11-year-old son, Connor, says one of his favourite things about Buds is the meal the group sits down to eat once the activity is done.

Getting everyone around the table at the end of the day gives the boys a chance to talk, a luxury organizer Chatterton says families sometimes don't have in their daily routine.

She says Buds is about expanding the boys' networks, so they're comfortable with other kids their age.

"Our hope is that we're giving our youth, the boys, a strong sense of connection and belonging and a skill set that builds their self-esteem and confidence," she said.

And Chatterton hopes that through participating in the Buds program, the boys will realize they have something to offer, as well.

"A lot of the Buds are volunteers in younger programs," she said. "Our hope is that they do start to give back and become more engaged and active in their community."