The family of an Île–Bizard man who died during a police operation has been awarded $30,000 in damages in a civil suit against Quebec's police watchdog and the provincial prosecution service.

Koray Kevin Celik died at age 28 in March 2017, after his parents called 911 saying their son was intoxicated and in crisis.

The family claimed officers used excessive force to subdue their son, even after he was restrained.

Prosecutors ruled that no charges would be laid against any officer involved, following an investigation by the police watchdog, known by its French acronym BEI.

The family argued in its lawsuit the BEI had caused moral damages for a misleading news release issued more than a year after Celik's death.

In his ruling Tuesday, Quebec court Judge Louis Riverin sided with the family, saying the BEI's statement in August 2018 lacked transparency and failed to maintain the "confidence of the public."

Riverin found that the statement did not provide an update on the findings of the BEI's ongoing investigation, and was written solely from the point of view of police.

The judge wrote that "a reasonable person may have the impression that this text is written to justify the police intervention and that it is a conclusion."

Riverin awarded $10,000 to each of Celik's parents, Cesur Celik and June Tyler, and $5,000 to his two brothers, Tyler and Deniz Celik.