Suspect in Montreal triple homicide charged with 3 counts of 2nd-degree murder

The man arrested in connection with three stabbing deaths on Friday in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood was charged with three counts of second-degree murder on Saturday.

Arthur Galarneau, 19, appeared virtually in Quebec court and was charged with killing Mylène Gingras, 75, Francine Gingras-Boucher, 53, and Richard Galarneau, 53.

On Saturday, Montreal police confirmed a family connection between Galarneau and all three victims, but would not confirm their relationship.

Their deaths mark the city's third, fourth and fifth homicides of the year.

On Friday, police were called around 9:20 a.m. regarding people in need of assistance inside an apartment building near the corner of Bélanger and Viau streets.

Officers found the three victims on the property and their deaths were confirmed at the scene. A video circulating online shows police officers subduing a bare-chested Galarneau, pinning him to the ground. According to Radio-Canada, the he needed to be hospitalized.

Police said Galarneau had no criminal background. He will be back in court on the morning of April 11.

Bélanger Street near the apartment building remains closed as investigators continue to comb through the scene.