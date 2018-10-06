5 free, family-friendly things to do in Montreal this Thanksgiving weekend

There's a number of free activities going on this weekend including concerts, museum visits and kid-friendly workshops to keep the whole family entertained on a budget. Here are a few ideas.

Catch a concert at the oratory

There will be two organ recitals at St. Joseph's Oratory this weekend. (L’Oratoire Saint-Joseph du Mont-Royal) ​There will be two organ recitals at St. Joseph's Oratory this weekend, and one is geared toward children aged three to 10.

On Saturday, organist Vincent Boucher and actress Julie Daoust will give a workshop to introduce children to the organ with a special performance entitled, "There's an ogre in the organ!"

The free show will take place at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Places must be reserved here.

On Sunday, as part of the Oratory's "Celebrating women organists" series, Jennifer McPherson will give a pay-what-you-can performance in the basilica at 3:30 p.m.

First Sundays at the museum(s)

A number of Montreal museums are free to visit on the first Sunday of every month, including the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA).

There are three kid-friendly workshops scheduled for Thanksgiving weekend with different age groups in mind.

On Saturday and Sunday, at 10:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m., there's a painting workshop for children aged two to five years old.

Both days, there's a workshop at 1 p.m. and 2.30 p.m. for families with children six and up, designed as a space where parents and kids can create art together.

If those two don't fit the bill, the MMFA has a standing drop-in creative event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for children six and up where kids can create silhouettes of animals out of black paper.

The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts has three bilingual workshops running Saturday and Sunday. (Caroline Hayeur/Collectif Stock Photo)

All events are free and bilingual. More information here.

These museums are also offering free admission on Sunday as part of the First Sundays program:

Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal.

Canadian Centre for Architecture.

Montreal Holocaust Museum.

McCord Museum.

Musée des maîtres et artisans du Québec.

Écomusée de la maison du fier monde.​

Jardineries closing party

The Jardineries, the recreation space at the Sun Life Esplanade in the Olympic Park, is having its season-closing party on Saturday starting at 4 p.m.

Entrance is free and there will be games — including mini-golf and ping pong tables — music, and food and drink for sale.

There's also a faux beach area complete with sand, lounge chairs and hammocks. Dogs on leashes are also allowed on the site.

Les Jardineries is a community space at the Sun Life Esplanade. The closing party is happening Oct. 6. (Les Jardineries/Facebook)

Head up the mountain

The Café suspendu, a pop-up space on the Camillien-Houde belvedere operated by the City of Montreal, has a whole weekend of free events planned over Thanksgiving.

Every weekend the space offers a kids' zone, activities and music. On Saturday, Les amis de la montagne will be taking a group from the Café suspendu on a hike up Mount Royal at 2 p.m.

On Sunday, the café opens at 10 a.m. with a tai chi session at 10:30 a.m. There will be live music from 5 to 7 p.m.

The Cafe suspendu has a kids zone, live music and warm beverages for sale every weekend. (Cafe suspendu/Facebook)

The schedule of events is subject to change depending on the weather. Check here for updates.

Stay dry at the Barbie Expo

If you're looking to avoid the rainy weather, the Barbie exhibition is free for visitors of all ages.

Located in the Cours Mont-Royal mall off of Peel Street, the collection has a wide array of dolls and a life-size Barbie box where people can pose for photos.

The collection at the Barbie expo includes more than 1,000 dolls dressed by high fashion designers such as Christian Dior, Vera Wang and Zac Posen.

Honourable mentions

A visit to the lantern festival at the Botanical Garden is free for children aged 0 to four, and costs $8 for children aged five to 17.

The Chinese, Japanese and First Nations Garden will be lit up with a total of 900 handmade lanterns and projectors for the festival until Oct. 31.

Gardens of Light 1:47

Admission for a family of two adults and three kids is $45. Visitors must book tickets in advance. Find a complete schedule here.

For those who want to take in a game, the Montreal Alouettes face off against the Calgary Stampeders on Thanksgiving Monday at Molson Stadium at 1 p.m.

Tickets start at $29.

Reminder that the Montreal Biodome is closed for renovations, but the Science Centre (another good rainy day option) is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.