Longueuil police open fire on suspect after family dispute, 6 people in hospital

A 36-year-old man was shot by Longueuil police and then arrested after what authorities say was a family dispute on Montreal's South Shore.

Police say nobody was seriously injured in the incident but six people were taken to hospital.

Police say they were called to Saint-Louis Street in the Lemoyne neighbourhood near the Victoria Bridge at around noon Tuesday.

An individual demonstrating aggressive and threatening behaviour toward citizens was stopped by officers, Longueuil police said on their Facebook page.

"The individual, armed with an object in his hands, reportedly turned around and headed for a policewoman who then opened fire after feeling threatened," police said.

The man was then arrested by other officers who had arrived as reinforcements.

A large-scale operation was quickly underway after the shooting.

Six ambulances were called to the scene to take four adults to hospital in stable condition, according to Alexandre Barbeau of the Coopérative des techniciens ambulanciers de la Montérégie (CETAM). The extent of the victims' injuries was not specified.

The last two ambulances were used to transport two people to hospital who were suffering from shock, Barbeau said.

Police had no information about the people who were injured, but say they are expected to recover.

They say there were also children on the scene, but they are safe.

Police have set up a command post and investigators have started interviewing neighbours.

Saint-Louis Street, also known as Route 112, was temporarily closed for most of its length, from north to south.

Motorists who use the Victoria Bridge to leave Montreal are advised to use another route to avoid possible congestion in the area.