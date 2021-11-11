Quebec government aims to take on family doctor shortage

The Quebec government is expected to table a new bill Thursday that will force family doctors to take on more patients.

Health Minister Christian Dubé will hold a news conference later this morning to outline his plan to increase the primary care services offered by general practitioners.

Dubé has said 40 per cent of doctors in the province weren't doing enough, and suggested having at least 1,000 patients assigned to every family doctor.

Over 880,000 Quebecers are currently on the waiting list for a GP.

There's concern, however, that the bill could have the opposite effect.

Dr. Louis Godin, the president of the Quebec's federation of general practitioners, said many doctors are already experiencing fatigue and burnout due to the pandemic.

"We worry that some family physicians will decide to leave the practice," he said.

Ahead of the bill, Dubé said he wanted to work with family doctors and not against them, but Godin said the federation has not had a discussion about the government in two to three weeks.

Godin said he doesn't know what's in the bill, but is concerned it's a negotiation tactic by the government.

In late October, Premier François Legault said the government had drafted a list of names of family doctors across the province who "do not do a good job."

He had wanted to turn the information over to local health authorities, but said it was not legally clear if he could.

Legault's CAQ government promised in 2018 that every Quebecer would have a family doctor by the end of the government's first mandate in 2022.

The bill is expected to be presented at the National Assembly at 10 this a.m.