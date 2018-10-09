Fall is in full swing in Quebec

It seems many of you spent your long holiday weekend outdoors, taking in the show Mother Nature has put on.

Thanksgiving weekend provided Quebecers with the perfect opportunity to take snapshots among autumn's changing leaves.

We asked you to send in your photos from all the different corners of the province.

Here's just a small sample of what Quebec looks like through your lens.

Thank you for sending in your photos of fall in Quebec. 🍂 <a href="https://t.co/nUahefGC16">pic.twitter.com/nUahefGC16</a> —@CBCMontreal

This photo was taken in Chertsey, located in Lanaudière. (Francine Robillard/Facebook)

CBC audience member Eliane Manaf sent in this photo, taken on Mont Sutton. (Eliane Manaf/Facebook)

Here's a shot from Escuminac, Que. (Submitted by Tom Eden)

This was sent to us from Bury, Que. (Joel Barter/Facebook)