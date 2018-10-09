Photos
Fall is in full swing in Quebec
Thanksgiving weekend provided Quebecers with the perfect opportunity to go out and take pictures in nature.
Mother Nature puts on a show, prompting CBC followers to send in a flurry of photos celebrating fall foliage
It seems many of you spent your long holiday weekend outdoors, taking in the show Mother Nature has put on.
Thanksgiving weekend provided Quebecers with the perfect opportunity to take snapshots among autumn's changing leaves.
We asked you to send in your photos from all the different corners of the province.
Here's just a small sample of what Quebec looks like through your lens.
Thank you for sending in your photos of fall in Quebec. 🍂 <a href="https://t.co/nUahefGC16">pic.twitter.com/nUahefGC16</a>—@CBCMontreal