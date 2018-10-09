Skip to Main Content
Fall is in full swing in Quebec
Fall is in full swing in Quebec

Thanksgiving weekend provided Quebecers with the perfect opportunity to go out and take pictures in nature.

Mother Nature puts on a show, prompting CBC followers to send in a flurry of photos celebrating fall foliage

This photo was taken near Beaver Lake in Montreal. (Bebe Kangaroo/Facebook)

It seems many of you spent your long holiday weekend outdoors, taking in the show Mother Nature has put on.

Thanksgiving weekend provided Quebecers with the perfect opportunity to take snapshots among autumn's changing leaves.

We asked you to send in your photos from all the different corners of the province.

Here's just a small sample of what Quebec looks like through your lens.

This photo was taken in Chertsey, located in Lanaudière. (Francine Robillard/Facebook)
CBC audience member Eliane Manaf sent in this photo, taken on Mont Sutton. (Eliane Manaf/Facebook)
Here's a shot from Escuminac, Que. (Submitted by Tom Eden)
This was sent to us from Bury, Que. (Joel Barter/Facebook)
It's all gold in Sutton. (Nancy Cote/Facebook)

