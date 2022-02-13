Man dies following fall from a downtown Montreal highrise

A 31-year-old-man died Sunday after falling from a highrise attached to the Bell Centre in downtown Montreal, police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area around 6:00 a.m. after the man was found outside the building connected to the Bell Centre through a walking bridge, according to police. He was pronounced dead upon their arrival.

The fall was likely an accident, Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said. Police couldn't confirm how many storeys the man fell.

The death is not being considered a criminal matter, and the investigation into what led to the fall has been passed on to the coroner's office, Brabant said.