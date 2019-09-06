Montreal's Fairmount Bagel celebrates 100 years of golden goodness with free party

Lineups form outside a small shop on Fairmount Avenue at all hours, with people often sitting on stoops around it, paper bag in hand, munching on the warm, chewy, quintessential Montreal carb they came for — a fresh bagel.

On Saturday, Fairmount Bagel celebrates 100 years since Isadore Shlafman started baking in Montreal.

The street party is complete with bagel tasting, balloons, DJs, cotton candy and other family-friendly activities outside the bakery.

But the bakery hasn't always been on Fairmount — in fact, its current location was originally a cottage Shlafman bought in 1949 when he was eyeing retirement.

The bakery started on St-Laurent Boulevard and for 30 years, Shlafman worked tirelessly in a market that didn't have much interest in the strange, new food.

But interest grew over the decades until the bakery was open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Irwin and his son Jack Shlafman hold up a new sign to be hung in 1979. (Submitted by Rhonda Shlafman)

It became so popular that by the 1980s when the lock on the front door broke, it was decided that it wasn't worth replacing. Closing was a thing of the past.

Rhonda and Irwin Shlafman, Isadore's grandchildren, now run Fairmount Bagel. They joined CBC Montreal's Radio Noon in studio ahead of their anniversary party.

What's your most popular bagel?

Rhonda Shlafman: Sesame are more popular than poppy seed by about 10 to one.

Cinnamon raisin and all-dressed, and bagels with whole wheat flour are really popular.

What do you think of the New York versus Montreal bagel debate?

RS: Montrealers have acquired a taste for our bagels. They know what to expect when they eat our bagels. It probably goes the same for New Yorkers.

I guess it comes down to where people are coming from and what their palate is used to.

Rhonda Shlafman stacks bagels on the counter for sale the old fashioned way in 1979. (Submitted by Rhonda Shlafman)

But I have never seen a New Yorker come to Montreal, and buy a Fairmount bagel, and not say that they love it and it's the best thing they've ever tasted.

Where does that special taste come from?

RS: Our bagels are the original recipe that our grandfather used 1919.

Irwin Shlafman: We never switched to liquefied eggs to save time cracking eggs. [And] we still use wet yeast, we don't use dry yeast.

You can take our bagel and just eat it as a snack. What other bagel has anyone ever eaten just like that?

There's something to be said for the fact that we maintain the recipe as our grandfather taught to our father, and our father taught to us.

There are very few, I would venture to say no other bagel bakeries where you would buy a bagel from that place, take the bagel to your car, and by the time you're sitting down, it's gone.

What are we seeing on your sign?

IS: We didn't sell them by bags. They would sell them by strings.

You would string up a dozen bagels. And if you ever come to our bakery and you look up at the sign outside, you'll see our father holding two big bundles of bagels.

What is your favourite bagel?

RS: I love the all-dressed and cinnamon raisin bagels and the blueberry.

IS: The all-dressed and caraway seed.

Will you ever open a second location?

IS: Our father always said, "You can't dance at two weddings at the same time."

With wood-burning ovens, how do you keep smoke under control?

RS: We have designed and created a wonderful emission system which is installed on the roof of our building.

It cleans and purifies the emissions that come out of the roof of our building, so we are a green bakery, no longer polluting the environment.

Do you eat a lot of bagels?

Both: Ya, can't really avoid it.

Jewish food historian and director of food programming at the Museum of Jewish Montreal Katherine Romanow tells the story of the iconic Montreal bagel. 3:12

