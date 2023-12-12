2 FAE teachers' unions advise members to reject deal as voting begins in Quebec

The tentative deal struck between the Quebec government and a federation that represents about 66,000 teachers may be in jeopardy.

Radio-Canada has learned that the leaders of two unions affiliated with the Fédération autonome de l'enseignement (FAE) told their members not to accept the agreement in principle as voting begins Wednesday.

Those unions are the Syndicat de l'enseignement de la Pointe-de-l'Île (SEPÎ), which represents some 4,400 teachers in Montreal's east end, and the Syndicat des enseignants de la Haute-Yamaska (SEHY) in Granby, which represents 2,000 members in the city east of Montreal.

The SEPÎ is voting Wednesday — the first of nine unions under the FAE.

The SEHY was scheduled to vote on Jan. 20, but the meeting will be pushed to another date after union members complained about gathering on a Saturday.

In a message sent to members, a copy of which was obtained by Radio-Canada, the SEHY board of directors said that it based its recommendation to reject the deal on, among other things, "the government's apparent contempt for the teaching profession."

They also said the deal as it stands does not address the central issue at the heart of the work stoppage: Class composition.

Meanwhile, two other FAE-affiliated unions, the Syndicat de l'enseignement de l'Outaouais and the Syndicat de l'enseignement de l'ouest de Montréal (SEOM), have advised their members to accept the agreement.

The other five affiliated unions, operating in Laval, Quebec City, the Laurentians, Montreal and the Montérégie, are expected to vote in the next few days.

For the agreement in principle to be adopted, five of the nine FAE-affiliated unions and a majority of the 66,500 members must accept it, according to a double majority principle. The final decision will be announced on Feb. 7.

What's in the current tentative deal?

The agreement in principle reached between the FAE and Quebec in late December, a copy of which was also obtained by Radio-Canada, includes $33.3 million for 2024-2025 to help reduce the workload for some teachers.

The sum includes $19.1 million for primary schools to have extra resources for evaluating students with learning challenges. At the high school level, $14.2 million is earmarked for the same purpose.

At the preschool level, an annual sum of $5.3 million will be allocated for the addition of part-time resources in disadvantaged areas.

Some 4,000 new classroom aides will also be added.

Under the agreement, teachers will get a 17.4 per cent pay increase over five years.

The proposed agreement in principle came after 22 days of strike action, which closed about 800 schools and kept 368,000 students home. Some 40 per cent of teachers in the province's school system are represented by the FAE.

Meanwhile, a coalition of public sector unions known as the common front are scheduled to hold general assemblies from Jan. 15 to Feb.19.

More than half of the 420,000 workers represented will have to accept the agreement for it to become a collective agreement.