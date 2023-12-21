Teachers on strike block ports in Montreal and Quebec City

Members of the Fédération autonome de l'enseignement (FAE) blocked entrances to the ports of Montreal and Quebec City, saying negotiations with the provincial government aren't moving fast enough.

The union rejected Quebec's latest offer last night.

Members of the FAE started blocking the entrance at the corner of Notre-Dame and De Boucherville streets in Montreal around 6 a.m. before blocking Notre-Dame Street entirely. Several trucks queued down the street because they can't access the port facilities.

Trucks were not allowed to leave the port, slowing down traffic in this sector, both eastbound and westbound. The demonstration ended around 8:30 a.m.

According to the Montreal Port Authority, the action had a "major impact" on port operations this morning. Between 500 and 800 trucks, about 25 per cent of the port's morning traffic, were unable to make their transactions. The port said it will have to adjust its logistics throughout the day to make up for the delay.

Members of the FAE blocked off Notre-Dame Street entirely. Several trucks queued down the street because they can't access the port facilities. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

"The boat in which François Legault and the government are taking us is rocking. It's time for François Legault to assume his responsibilities as a concerned head of state and bring this boat safely to port," said FAE vice-president of politics Patrick Bydal in an interview on ICI RDI.

"We rejected the agreement yesterday, negotiations are continuing, but at some point, enough is enough! It's time for François Legault to hear us." he said.

In an interview on Radio-Canada's Tout un Matin, FAE president Mélanie Hubert said the only language François Legault's government understands is the language of money.

She says negotiations have gone on since January without any agreement. Although there has been some forward movement on salaries, core issues like working conditions and class sizes have made little progress, she said.

Kids have been out of school for four weeks now, and Hubert says it's unfortunate that the government hasn't sped up discussions. Teachers are itching to get back to class, but only once a mutually beneficial agreement is reached.

"Our members for many weeks have been taking to the streets and negotiations are not going where we want them to," said Hubert.

Teachers on strike under the FAE blocked Montreal's port Thursday morning. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

Both the union and the government have said they want to reach an agreement by Christmas, and even with the holiday only four days away, Hubert says the union still has some hope.

Barry Eidlin, a labour expert and sociology professor at McGill University, told CBC Montreal's Daybreak it's not impossible.

"With labour negotiations it's usually darkest before dawn," he said.

When asked if it would be possible for the government to issue back-to-work legislation, which Canadian governments have often done in the past, Eidlin said it would be "a huge step back."

"The problem is it undermines collective bargaining and sweeps everything under the rug instead of addressing the underlying issues that led to the crisis in the first place," he said.

Eidlin said public support for strikers has stayed high, especially among those most affected like parents, who "understand the link between quality public services and quality public sector wages and working conditions."

Treasury Board President Sonia LeBel refused to comment on the strike action and the rejected offer.

The coalition of public sector unions known as the common front, which is threatening an unlimited strike in January, is also asking the government for a 72-hour negotiation blitz this week.