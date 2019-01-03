School board says it needs $153 million to renovate FACE school, relocate students

While most students are getting ready return to class after winter break, those at Montreal's bilingual arts school FACE might not be staying in their current building for much longer.

The heritage building FACE occupies — the old Montreal High School on University Street — is in dire need of repairs, according to the city's French school board.

"It's essentially everything that needs to be done," said Geneviève Dodin, a parent of three FACE students and a member of the school's monitoring committee.

Ancient plumbing makes it impossible to detect leaks, and even led to a three-month ban on drinking water in 2016, when a lead contamination was found in its water system, Dodin said.

An outdated electrical system means few microwaves and no dishwasher in the cafeteria. The bathrooms, gym and ventilation systems would also need to be renovated, she said.

FACE's 1,200 students, from kindergarten to high school, fall under two different school boards: the French Commission scolaire de Montréal (CSDM) and the English Montreal School Board.

"It's the only school, Canada-wide, that hosts two linguistic school boards and will cater to the two school populations in the same way. We have to maintain this expertise," Dodin said.

Parents of FACE students are hoping the CAQ government will pay for major renovations to the school, after the former Liberal government failed to find the cash.

Work could take 8 years

The CSDM is asking for up to $153 million to fix the building's many problems and relocate the students during the work.

The Education Ministry said it plans to meet with the CSDM's president in the coming weeks to address the issue.

"This is indeed a file that was neglected by the previous government, which we inherited upon our arrival," the ministry said in a statement.

According to Dodin, it could take up to eight years to complete the renovations. During that time, they're hoping to move the students

"Keeping people in the building for eight years will increase the duration of the work, so we were all in agreement that we can't keep people working there, coming to learn there," Dodin said.

The school board is looking at the possibility of moving the students to a vacant hospital temporarily, such as the Petite Maison de la Miséricorde on St-Hubert Street.

The CSDM has not yet returned CBC's request for comment.