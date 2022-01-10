Extreme cold warning in effect for southern Quebec

An Arctic air mass with brisk winds is coming to many parts of Quebec Tuesday morning, prompting Environment and Climate Change Canada to issue an extreme cold warning.

Temperatures will dip to about –26 overnight and wind chill values could reach as low as –38 C tomorrow morning in Montreal, Laval and the South Shore of Montreal, Environment Canada says.

The warning is in effect for most of southern Quebec.

Winds are expected to reach 20 km/h, and will continue to stay strong throughout Tuesday.

Anyone staying outdoors for too long is at a higher risk of frostbite and hypothermia, Environment Canada says.

"Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter," the agency said.

"If it's too cold for you to stay outside, it's too cold for your pet to stay outside."

There are currently 10 city-run warming stations that offer help to those experiencing homelessness who need to get out of the cold. They are located in the downtown, Plateau-Mont-Royal, Hochelaga, and Pointe-Saint-Charles, among other neighbourhoods.

If the cold reaches –26 C this week it would make it the coldest night in Montreal since 2018, when temperatures reached –27 C on Jan. 14, according to the agency's historical data.

Winds will subside and it will warm up by Wednesday, when temperatures are expected to rise to –4 C in the morning and –5 C in the evening.