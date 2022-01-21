Extreme cold warning issued across southern Quebec

An extreme cold warning is in effect across southern Quebec Friday morning.

Temperatures dropped to ﹘24 C in Montreal at 7 a.m., with a wind chill of ﹘29 C.

It will get colder across the southern end of the province through the evening, when wind chills up to ﹘40 C are expected until Saturday morning, Environment Canada said.

Those spending time outdoors are at a higher risk of frostbite and hypothermia.

"Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill," they added.

Hydro-Quebec is asking Quebecers reduce their electricity consumption as much as possible today and tomorrow morning, saying they expect electricity usage to reach an all-time high.

They're asking people to lower their heating by one or two degrees if possible, especially in rooms that aren't being used, and to avoid using large appliances like the dishwasher and clothes dryer as often.